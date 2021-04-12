Bobby Lashley Wasn't Happy About WWE Breaking up The Hurt Business Either

✖

Several weeks before WrestleMania 37, WWE opted to break up The Hurt Business faction by having Bobby Lashley and MVP kick Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group. The decision was incredibly unpopular with fans online given how entertaining the group had been throughout the Pandemic Era, and the decision was made all the more confusing when Lashley successfully retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the opening of WrestleMania 37 Night One. There have even been reports that MVP and Lashley confronted Vince McMahon about the decision and voiced their frustration to no avail.

Lashley appeared on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin this week and confirmed that he was against the decision. "The All Mighty" spent the last two weeks leading up to Mania squashing Benjamin and Alexander in singles matches.

"It hurt my heart, to tell you the truth... it hurt my heart because it was something very special and in the wrestling business it's very seldom that really special things like that come together, and you can see this energy and people really get behind it, and they were," Lashley said (h/t Cultaholic), before echoing MVP's statement online that while the group has been halved, it's not officially dead.

"I mean, but ultimately back to All Mighty, business is business sometimes and originally The Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself," he continued. "And then we brought two people on that really deserved a chance and they took it, they ran with it. But the business is not over, The Hurt Business is not over. We're just making some adjustments and I think that within the next few weeks we'll see how those adjustments pan out."

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two