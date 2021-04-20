Report: WWE Dealing With Another Covid-19 Outbreak for Past Two WWE Raw Episodes

✖

While last week's edition of Monday Night Raw did see a couple of surprise returns, the show was overall panned by critics for not living up to the usual hype surrounding the first Raw after WrestleMania. A report came out later in the week via Fightful Select that the brand was "just short-handed in general," partially because some of the wrestlers were banged up following WrestleMania 37 weekend while others were showing COVID-19 symptoms and had been taken off the show as a precaution.

Tuesday's Wrestling Observer Radio saw Dave Meltzer follow-up on that report, stating that there was a small COVID outbreak but it was unclear who had tested positive.

"That was part of it. I don't know who it was, because they won't tell you, but yeah there was," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

This week's Raw saw a number of matches and segments that looked almost identical to last week, including The Viking Raiders beating Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin again, Elias & Jaxson Ryker continuing their feud with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Damian Priest vs. The Miz and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke embarrassing Nia Jax once again.

Drew McIntyre, T-BAR and Mace all wound up pulling double-duty when their handicap match was eventually restarted as a tag team match with Braun Strowman, while Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and Omos did not appear at all.

Raw went off the air with Charlotte Flair attacking a referee after losing the main event match against Asuka (with a slight assist from Rhea Ripley). Adam Pearce then appeared on Raw Talk after the show to announce "The Queen" had been fined $100,000 and was suspended indefinitely. Flair just returned to television last week after being absent from the build-up to WrestleMania 37, where Ripley defeated Asuka to become Raw Women's Champion for the first time.

BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021