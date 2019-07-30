Watch: R-Truth Drops the WWE 24/7 Championship to Mike Kanellis on WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw opened this week with a special “Mosh Pit” match involving the WWE 24/7 Championship. The rules of the title were suspended for the duration of the bout, which saw 10-time champion R-Truth successfully retain the title alongside Carmella in a tag match against Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. However as per the stipulation, the dozen or so wrestlers that surrounded the ring were allowed to attack the challenger once the match was over, leading to Truth getting attacked by every wrestler at once.

A dog pile formed on top of Truth, which ended with the referee counting a pinfall. Mike Kanellis popped out from underneath the pile, grabbed the title and ran to the back as the new champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kanellis managed to lock himself in a room backstage, but allowed his wife Maria in the room with him after she demanded he open the door.

The loss brought an end to Truth’s 10th reign as champion at seven days. He holds nearly every major record with the young title, holding it a combined 55 days across his double-digit reigns. Maverick sits in second place with four reigns, one of which is the longest reign in the title’s history at 14 days.

Kanellis’ run as champion did not last long, however. Later in the show Maria demanded that Mike get on the ground so that she could pin him. He reluctantly obliged, making Maria the first-ever pregnant 24/7 Champion.

She is not however the first woman to hold the title. Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle and Alundra Blayze all got their turn with the title during the Raw Reunion special last week.