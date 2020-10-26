Randy Orton Segment, Survivor Series Qualifying Matches Announced for WWE Raw

✖

Fresh off the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE has announced the card for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre will open the show to address his WWE Championship loss inside Hell in a Cell against Randy Orton, while "The Viper" will appear on a special edition of "A Moment of Bliss." Since Bliss is now affiliated with Bray Wyatt, this could be a sign that Orton will turn his attention towards "The Fiend" for his first championship defense at Survivor Series.

Speaking of which, the first three members of Team Raw for the tradition Survivor Series elimination tag match will be determined via a trio of matches — Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus. The announcement did not confirm whether or not NXT will once again be involved in this year's Survivor Series after winning last year's "battle for brand supremacy."

Orton cut a promo about his 14th world championship win following Hell in a Cell, calling it the "sweetest" of his championship wins.

"It's because for the longest time I have been the Legend Killer. I have put many legends out to pasture. I have ended many careers," Orton said. "But the word legend is thrown around rather loosely these days. Some have said that I'm a legend. I think they only say that because of my accomplishments, I have many of them and I think that's because I've been here so long. I started when I was 19, I've been here 20-plus years. What this title means to me, my 14th title. You ask if this is sweeter, I said it is, and I'll tell you why. Because there is a very short yet impressive list of men who have had this title 14 times or more — Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H. My mentor, Triple, my mentor, Ric Flair, one of my greatest opponents and someone who I've fought tooth and nail more than anyone else, John Cena."

McIntyre took to Twitter ahead of Raw, breaking his silence following his defeat.