WWE Hell in a Cell: Randy Orton Becomes 14-Time WWE World Champion by Defeating Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton became a 14-time world champion on Sunday night, defeating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Orton kicked off the match by disguising himself as a member of the camera crew, giving him the perfect opening to attack McIntyre from behind. The two eventually made their way into the ring, where Orton bombarded the champ with all means of weaponry (including his own sweat pants!). Eventually, the pair made their way out of the Cell, leading to Orton daring McIntyre to meet him on the roof of the cage.

The two wound up on the opposite wall, and halfway through climbing down Orton knocked McIntyre off and onto the commentary table below.

The final sequence saw Orton set up for the RKO, McIntyre counter with a roll-up (a la his SummerSlam match with Orton) and a Claymore Kick. Unfortunately Orton rolled out of the ring. By the time McIntyre got Orton back to his feet in the ring the veteran dodged a second Claymore Kick and nailed an RKO for the win.

