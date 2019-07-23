Watch: The WWE 24/7 Championship Changes Hands Nine Times During WWE Raw Reunion

The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands a record nine times during the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw this week, as stars of the past and present managed to get their hands on the title.

R-Truth started out the night as champion, celebrating a full week of his ninth reign. However early in the night he was chastised backstage by Renee Michelle for ruining her honeymoon, allowing her husband Drake Maverick to roll up and pin him to start his third reign.

Minutes later Maverick tried to grab his suitcase from a locker room, only to find that it was filled with worms. He turned around to see The Boogeyman standing in front of him, causing him to fall backwards. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson then walked into the room, gave Maverick a stomp, and pinned him to claim the title. With the victory, Patterson became the oldest man to hold the title at 78-years-old.

Later in the night, Patterson was seen on the floor looking up at his old tag partner Gerald Brisco, implying that the WWE Hall of Famer had pinned him. Brisco’s reign turned out to be even shorter, as he turned a corner and was hit with a low blow by Kelly Kelly. Kelly pinned Brisco to become the first woman to hold the championship.

Kelly celebrated her victory later in the night with Candice Michelle, Melina and Naomi while backstage. Meline revealed that she had finally gotten her WWE referee license, just in time for Michelle to hit Kelly with a sneak attack and pin her. Then suddenly Alundra Blayze walked up behind and locked Michelle in a submission, forcing her to tap.

Blayze walked out to the entrance ramp and teased tossing the title in the trash can similar to how she threw away the WWF Women’s Championship when she joined WCW. However she was stopped by Ted DiBiase, who bought the title from her just like how he tried to buy the WWF Championship back in the day.

DiBiase attempted to get into his limo minutes later, but before he could drive away the sound of a scuffle and a referee counting to three could be heard. Maverick then popped out of the limousine holding the title, kicking off his fourth reign.

After running around the arena and making it back to the limo, Maverick was just about to step inside of it with his wife Michelle. But suddenly Truth rolled up behind him and covered him for the three count, earning his 10th reign as champion. He dove into the limo as it took off, leaving Maverick to realize that both his title and his wife were gone.