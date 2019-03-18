WWE Announces Ronda Rousey vs. Dana Brooke Raw Women’s Championship Match for WWE Raw

WWE.com announced on Friday that, after cutting a promo on her on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke will get a Raw Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey just weeks before WrestleMania 35.

The match will likely be a squash victory for Rousey, given that she demolished Brooke with strikes after being interrupted during a promo. At the time Brooke brought up that Rousey had made it a tradition to defend the title a night after a successful pay-per-view defense, but that was before Rousey turned heel.

Brooke took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to rally the WWE fans behind her.

“Everyone who supported me, everyone who has doubted me…. I will go to WAR for US.. back me in this, or not… I will step in the ring, I will remind myself THIS IS FOR EVERY MOTHER FATHER SISTER BROTHER MALE FEMALE CHILD, who was overlooked never heard and always always coming back for more and never giving up!!!” Brooke wrote as part of a long caption. “This is for you !!!!! I am not promising a WIN, but I can promise you I will go toe to toe WITH NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE! Because that the end of the Day, I am doing this for US…. The WWE (my home) & The WWE UNIVERSE, & everyone who has ever believed in me!”

On the episode of Raw before Fastlane, Rousey stormed to the ring during a promo between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon and said she was sick of boht of them and the WWE Universe for booing her. She then proceeded to lock Lynch in her armbar finisher multiple times and laying into her with some stiff punches. Rousey appeared at Fastlane and deliberately hit Lynch just as Flair had locked in her Figure Eight submission, given Lynch the win and reinstating her into the title match at WrestleMania.

While Rousey has been destructive on television, she’s spent a good chunk of her time out of the ring going after the WWE for being scripted. She recently shattered any illusions of kayfabe during an episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series.

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much,” Rousey said at one point. “‘Oh don’t break kayfabe Ronda’ — Wrestling’s scripted, it’s made up, it’s not real. None of those bitches can f—n’ touch me. The end.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.