WWE Raw Superstars Riddick Moss and Emma Get Engaged

Celebration is in order for two WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars, as today Emma and Riddick Moss have announced they are engaged. Emma (real name Tensile Dashwood) and Riddick (real name Mike Rallis) shared the photos of the amazing moment on social media, showing Moss on one knee and presenting the ring to Dashwood with a gorgeous location as a backdrop. Dashwood shared several photos and added the caption "I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked 💍❤️", and WWE congratulated the couple as well. You can find Dashwood's post below, and congratulations to the happy couple!

Riddick and Emma started appearing on TV together soon after Emma returned to WWE, with WWE playing off their real-life relationship. That started while the two were on SmackDown, but in the WWE Draft, both were drafted by Monday Night Raw. In a previous interview with Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Emma revealed what led to her returning to WWE after some time in Impact Wrestling.

"I guess it would have been within a few months of when Triple H returned. I was working with IMPACT and my contract was coming up. Maybe, without even realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I'm done with IMPACT and maybe there are other options that I should explore and see what's possible," Emma said.

"That was probably coming from me watching WWE and seeing all these awesome changes with Triple H and what he was doing, and I know I had that good rapport with him and all the stuff we did at NXT. Probably, in the back of my mind, I started thinking like, 'I wonder if I could actually go back to WWE.' It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch," Emma said.

"He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he's just been swamped, as you could imagine," Emma said. "That's kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I'm actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, 'This is actually happening, I'm coming back to WWE after five years.'"

As for being paired together on TV, that wasn't an idea from Emma or Moss, but they've definitely been having some fun with it. "That wasn't us. It may seem like maybe it was, but he has his own ideas and I have mine. I just thought, 'okay, they're bringing me back,' and I had this and that in my mind, and a week or two in, they said, 'we're going to put you guys together.' 'This is cool, we get to be together and an on-screen couple, what a cool thing.' We're definitely making the most of it," Emma said.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and you can see them every week on WWE's Monday Night Raw.

