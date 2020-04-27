WWE Championship Contract Signing, Triple Threat Match Booked for WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw will be the first taped episode of WWE television in the company's new ongoing schedule to help protect wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic. And with Money in the Bank less than two weeks away, the episode promises to be an eventful one. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will take part in the contract signing for their WWE Championship match at the May 10 event, while Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will take part in a triple threat match. The three aforementioned women will represent Raw in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which has reportedly already been filmed at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

McIntyre was the first to point out that his contract signing will likely end in violence, given how those usually go.

Oh good a contract signing. These things always go exactly to plan in the WWE https://t.co/6cnXjT9ds4 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2020

Check out the Money in the Bank card (as of now) below:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

And here's WWE's taping schedule going forward:

Saturday, April 25; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (airing May 1 and May 8)

Monday, April 27; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air the following week on May 4)

Wednesday, April 29; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 6)

Monday, May 11; one episode of Raw will be taped for that night and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 15

Tuesday, May 12; one episode of Raw will be taped for May 18 and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 22

Wednesday, May 13; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 20)

Monday, May 25; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night, the other will air on June 1)

Tuesday, May 26; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one will air on May 29, the other will air on June 5)

Wednesday, May 27; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on June 3)

Monday, June 8; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 12

Tuesday, June 9; one episode of NXT will be taped for June 10

Monday, June 15; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 19

Tuesday, June 16; one episode of Raw taped for June 22 and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 26

Wednesday, June 17; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is that night, the other will air on June 24)

Monday, June 29; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air on July 6)

Tuesday, June 30; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one for July 3 and one for July 10)

Wednesday, July 1; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on July 8)

