WWE Changes Taping Schedule To Improve Wrestler Safety Conditions

WWE has had to make several adjustments and changes to its business and staff in response to the coronavirus, and the latest change comes in the form of its weekly schedule. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet WWE is making several changes to its taping schedule to help improve the safety of its wrestlers from COVID-19, as it will continue to produce live shows while many productions are still not resuming their full schedules. The changes include removal of most travel, since all the shows will be filmed at the Performance Center, but there will also be shows taped back to back, including both Raw and SmackDown in the same night on some occasions. The same goes for NXT, and all of this is to limit the amount of days that everyone has to be there. The schedule goes all the way through July, and you can see the whole break down below.

This really won’t start until the week after next, as tonight’s SmackDown, Monday’s Raw, Wednesday’s NXT, and next Friday’s SmackDown will film as normal. After that though the double episode filming begins, and you can check out the full schedule below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saturday, April 25; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (airing May 1 and May 8)

Monday, April 27; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air the following week on May 4)

Wednesday, April 29; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 6)

Monday, May 11; one episode of Raw will be taped for that night and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 15

Tuesday, May 12; one episode of Raw will be taped for May 18 and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 22

Wednesday, May 13; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 20)

Monday, May 25; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night, the other will air on June 1)

Tuesday, May 26; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one will air on May 29, the other will air on June 5)

Wednesday, May 27; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on June 3)

Monday, June 8; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 12

Tuesday, June 9; one episode of NXT will be taped for June 10

Monday, June 15; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 19

Tuesday, June 16; one episode of Raw taped for June 22 and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 26

Wednesday, June 17; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is that night, the other will air on June 24)

Monday, June 29; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air on July 6)

Tuesday, June 30; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one for July 3 and one for July 10)

Wednesday, July 1; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on July 8)

Many have been critical of WWE doing live shows at all, but according to sources they are trying to mitigate the risks with proper health guidelines, face masks, medical screenings, and only essential personnel on-site, as well doing matches in waves so that everyone isn’t there all at once.

A rep for WWE was approached for comment, and they did confirm the schedule.

What do you think of the new changes? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!