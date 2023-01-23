WWE Raw XXX Gets Two Big Changes Hours Before The Show

WWE Monday Night Raw's 30th-anniversary episode takes place tonight in Philadelphia. The show's lineup has undergone a number of changes over the past week as various advertised legends have had to back out of the show, prompting various segments to be changed. WWE officially announced two more changes mere hours before showtime, announcing that tonight's United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will be a No Disqualification match and that the opening hour will be commercial-free.

The stipulation could wind up actually favoring Lashley despite Theory being the cowardly champion. MVP has been teasing the idea of reforming The Hurt Business in recent weeks, going so far as to use Omos to ensure Lashley earned a shot against Theory in a six-way No. 1 contender's match last week. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have already signed on to reform the group, meaning all it would take is approval from Lashley for the dominant faction to return.

WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Card

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley Becky Lynch vs. Bayley (Steel Cage)

The Bloodline's Trial of Sami Zayn

Appearances from Numerous legends

Reports of The Undertaker and Kurt Angle being directly involved in segments with current WWE stars have already popped up online. Stay tuned for more updates on the card as they become available.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, TBA

