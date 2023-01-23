Potential WWE Raw XXX Spoilers Involving The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar

WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw tonight with more than a dozen legends set to appear. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dropped a new report Monday afternoon with various potential spoilers from the show that will involve some of the biggest names in attendance. The most eye-catching spoilers involved The Undertaker as Sapp noted there were pitches for "The Deadman" to be involved in a promo segment for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, which will likely help the build to their "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Undertaker has plenty of history with Wyatt as the two clashed at WrestleMania 31. "The Phenom" also defeated Wyatt and Luke Harper alongside Kane at the 2015 Survivor Series event. While it's still not entirely clear what the "Pitch Black" Match is, the involvement of Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss and the return of The Firefly Funhouse indicate some supernatural elements will play a role. And who knows supernatural pro wrestling better than "The Deadman" himself?

WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Spoilers

Other spoilers include "hopes" that Brock Lesnar would be in attendance (he hasn't been seen since his match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel), a poker tournament, an APA reunion, the return of The Million Dollar Championship and Kurt Angle being booked as a special guest referee. Here's what the official card for the show looks like so far:

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley (Steel Cage)

The Bloodline's Trial of Sami Zayn

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Card