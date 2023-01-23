Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Hype Sami Zayn's Trial at WWE Raw XXX

WWE's 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw was originally supposed to feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns featuring every member of The Bloodline as well as various WWE legends from the Anoa'i Family tree. That plan has since been scrapped — not because Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't make it — but because other advertised legends Rikishi were deemed unable to attend. The angle was then changed to a trial for Sami Zayn, whose loyalty to the group has been called into question ever since Reigns began feuding with Kevin Owens again.

Owens crashed the contract signing on last week's SmackDown and took out every member of The Bloodline, which included powerbombing Reigns through a table. Zayn didn't hit the ring and chase Owens off until after the damage was done, furthering the speculation that he might secretly still be loyal to his best friend instead of "The Tribal Chief." Both Reigns and Paul Heyman have since taken to social media to hype up the segment:

I tried to warn him!



Sami's fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight!



TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN



Tonight – LIVE – The 30th Anniversary of @WWE Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/uD99bOOzLa — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 23, 2023

This story is developing...