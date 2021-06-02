WWE Fans Shocked By Latest Round of Releases
WWE released another batch of Superstars on Wednesday, this time comprised of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy. The news was shocking to fans for a number of reasons. Strowman had just been in a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Black had just returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a new heel persona and started up a feud with Big E, Lana has been heavily featured on Raw alongside Naomi and Riott was apart of one of the few official tag teams on the main roster. WWE fans quickly took to social media to give their reactions, which you can see in the list below.
What do you think of WWE's decision to let so many Superstars go in the past two months? Let us know in the comments below!
Right?!
I thought Braun would be a lifer.— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) June 2, 2021
More Chances Elsewhere
WWE releasing all of these talented fuckers makes their competition even stronger— Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) June 2, 2021
Tommy End Will Be Back
He’s just about to start of feud with big e and they released.
WWE doesn’t deserve Tommy end. pic.twitter.com/UCGkYY1z7x— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 2, 2021
Too Soon!
Fans two weeks ago: "WWE is finally putting Aleister Black on TV!"
WWE: pic.twitter.com/0aKfe6WmHl— Slack (@SlackStyle09) June 2, 2021
Confused Identity
I honestly don't even know who WWE is for anymore. Look at the people they released - Black, Braun, Joe, Murphy - a range of guys you should be able to make stars of for different reasons.
WWE is a place where you wait around and desperately hope to get over by attrition now.— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) June 2, 2021
Insanity
Braun Strowman was just in a WWE Championship match having wrestled Shane McMahon at WrestleMania.
Aleister Black just returned with some of the most well-produced vignettes we’ve seen in recent years.
A lot of money been put into both men. Insane to see them released!— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 2, 2021
Crazy
Braun Strowman was one of the most over guys WWE had at one point in his career.
Crazy to see him fall so far and get released. pic.twitter.com/lJNenI1dqM— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 2, 2021