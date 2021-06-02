WWE Fans Shocked By Latest Round of Releases

WWE released another batch of Superstars on Wednesday, this time comprised of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy. The news was shocking to fans for a number of reasons. Strowman had just been in a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Black had just returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a new heel persona and started up a feud with Big E, Lana has been heavily featured on Raw alongside Naomi and Riott was apart of one of the few official tag teams on the main roster. WWE fans quickly took to social media to give their reactions, which you can see in the list below.

