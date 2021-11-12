WWE Releases Statement on Keith Lee’s Medical Expenses Comments

Former WWE superstar Keith Lee has been pretty open about his time in WWE since being released, and his latest social media post talked about how he had paid for all of his medical expenses during his time with the company. Lee shared a post talking about the future and his time with the company, and at one point he wrote “And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid. for my medical expenses.” WWE has released an official statement addressing Lee’s comments, calling his claim “erroneous” and saying that if he has any concerns over the payment of medical bills that he should address them with WWE. You can read their full statement below (via PWInsider).

“Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE.”

Lee shared the original post with the caption, “Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless”. You can read his full post below.

“Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses,” Lee wrote.

Lee continued, writing “I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes…seems Limitless.”