WWE Remembers the Legendary Burt Reynolds, WrestleMania Veteran

The death of Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds on Thursday was met with sadness across the entire world of entertainment, including professional wrestling.

Reynolds was famously part of WWE WrestleMania X in 1994 at Madison Square Garden. That night, he served as the guest ring announcer in the main event that saw Bret Hart defeat Yokozuna for the WWE championship.

WWE issued the following statement on Thursday.

Burt Reynolds passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Academy Award-nominated actor and Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82. The star of more than 50 feature films, including “The Longest Yard,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Cannonball Run” and “Boogie Nights” (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor), Reynolds was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania X, serving as ring announcer for the main event WWE Championship Match pitting Bret Hart against Yokozuna. WWE extends its condolences to Reynolds’ family, friends and fans.

Reynolds was also a good friend of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair sent out a tweet in honor of his departed friend.

My Friend For 45 Years And One Of The All Time GREAT Entertainers In History!! God Knows How Much Fun We Had. RIP Burt. pic.twitter.com/7DSJ8ZEttJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 6, 2018

Flair is of course one of the most legendary partiers in the history of pro wrestling. Reynolds was also known as someone who loved to have a good time. Add in the fact that both were legendary ladies men and two of the biggest stars in entertainment during the 1980s, and those had to be some of the greatest parties of all time. Now that would make for one heck of a documentary.

Bret Hart, who Reynolds saw win the title at WrestleMania from the front row, also posted a tribute to Reynolds with a very recent picture of the pair of them together at some kind of event.