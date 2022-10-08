WWE Target Possibly Heading to AEW

It seems someone that WWE has approached about returning to the company is possibly heading to AEW instead. A new report from Fightful Select reveals WWE sources believe Renee Paquette could be headed to AEW, and adding some intrigue to this is that Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor has heard WWE reached out to Paquette about coming back to the company, which she departed in August of 2020. She took on a number of roles during her time in WWE, including interviewer, commentator, host, and more, so there are a number of ways she could help AEW if she were to join the company.

After she left WWE Paquette would start her own podcast The Sessions, and since launch, it has become part of Colin Cowherd's network The Volume. She also just announced that she will be doing a new show with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals titled Renee All Day, where she will sit down with Bengals players to talk about what's happening on the field and off, so she even if she does move to AEW, she will continue to have outside projects it seems.

Paquette's last project with WWE before departing was as host of WWE Backstage, a show on FS1 alongside Saraya (Paige), Booker T, and at one point CM Punk. She also recently worked with WWE in regards to their A&E Network specials.

Paquette is also married to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and he isn't going anywhere, as he recently signed a five-year extension with AEW that will see him taking on mentor duties in addition to his work in the ring. Many thought after she departed WWE she might head to AEW, but that never materialized, though this new report might indicate that could be finally changing.

WWE has reached out to several former WWE talent since Triple H took over WWE creative, and a number of formerly released stars have been brought back to the company since SummerSlam. WWE also recently shook up their commentary teams for the new seasons of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and if Paquette were to return, many would love to see her included in one of those teams, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Would you like to see Paquette go to AEW or return to WWE? Let us know in the comments!