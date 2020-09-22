WWE Reportedly Have Plans for Retribution Through Survivor Series

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw proved to be eventful for the Retribution faction, for better and for worse. The masked group's five main members — Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Shane Thorne — all arrived wearing new masks while the latter three got to compete in their first official match as T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack against The Hurt Business. Fans panned the group on social media throughout the night, poking fun at their new wrestling names, comparing Dijakovic to Bane from The Dark Knight Rises and wondering why (in storyline) they were suddenly being signed to talent contracts.

Raw ended with Drew McIntyre leading the Raw locker room in fighting back against the faction. But if you're hoping WWE plans on ending this program soon, you might be in for a disappointment. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Monday night that a match between WWE stars and the members of Retribution is currently booked as the main event of Survivor Series in November.

Over the past few years the Survivor Series card has centered around the battle for "Brand Supremacy" between the Raw and SmackDow rosters. NXT was added into the mix last year and promptly trounced the other two shows by winning four of the show's matches.

How do you feel about WWE putting Retribution into the main event of one of their "Big 4" pay-per-views later this year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card below: