Retribution Gets a New Look, But WWE Fans Still Aren't Impressed
This week's Monday Night Raw kicked off with Retribution once again storming the ring, only this time the five main members took off their hoods to reveal they were each wearing new masks. The identities of the five were revealed in the process, confirming the list that was reported last week — Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. Unfortunately, as has been the case throughout this entire angle, fans weren't impressed with the new looks. Based on social media reactions most of them were comparing Dijakovic to either Bane from The Dark Knight Rises or The Ascension, while others asked why the group of vandals was suddenly signed to WWE contracts (in the storyline).
What do you think of the group's new look? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Fire Up the Bane Comparisons
This guy is embarrassed pic.twitter.com/kuAnCptwus— Vince 22 (@VinceG222) September 22, 2020
It only took Vince McMahon 10 years to watch the last decent Batman movie... pic.twitter.com/cL7vedUvHN— Salamander of Salamanders (@SalamanderEXB) September 22, 2020
"Ah you think Retribution is your ally? You merely adopted Retribution, I was born into it, molded by it."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/E2NiZcLCmr— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) September 22, 2020
Or Is It The Ascension?
Why you dressing Dijakovic like Konnor and Victor of The Ascension 🤦♂️— Gavin Hugill (@gav_26) September 22, 2020
Yay, RETRIBUTION finally unmasked.
What the fuck did they do to Dijak? #WWERaw— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) September 22, 2020
Super Shredder!
Retribution look like they stepped off the set of one of the 90's ninja turtle movies.— Mr. 'Murica (@MrMuricaTheGOAT) September 22, 2020
Not Exactly Protecting Their Identities
Now Retribution is just getting lazy! C’mon! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0fQlya56tx— Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) September 22, 2020
I Have Questions
RETRIBUTION IS CHAOS.
RETRIBUTION IS ANARCHY.
CHAOS AND ANARCHY ARE.... under contract, apparently? #WWERaw— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 22, 2020
Now There's a Callback
So Dijakovic is basically a new and improved version of The Sultan?! #RETRIBUTION #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MC3wqwZ9Ba— CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) September 22, 2020
Keith Has Questions
Keith Lee knowing Mia Yim is part of Retribution #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IrUXOYS6Em— Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) September 22, 2020