Retribution Gets a New Look, But WWE Fans Still Aren't Impressed

This week's Monday Night Raw kicked off with Retribution once again storming the ring, only this time the five main members took off their hoods to reveal they were each wearing new masks. The identities of the five were revealed in the process, confirming the list that was reported last week — Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. Unfortunately, as has been the case throughout this entire angle, fans weren't impressed with the new looks. Based on social media reactions most of them were comparing Dijakovic to either Bane from The Dark Knight Rises or The Ascension, while others asked why the group of vandals was suddenly signed to WWE contracts (in the storyline).

What do you think of the group's new look? Share your thoughts in the comments below!