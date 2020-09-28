Report: Here's Why Retribution Didn't Appear During WWE Clash of Champions

✖

Last week's Monday Night Raw went off the air with the Retribution faction brawling with the entire Raw locker room. And yet when Clash of Champions rolled around on Sunday night the group was nowhere to be found. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin took to Twitter on Monday afternoon with an explanation, stating that the absence was related to COVID-19. Satin wrote, "Regarding RETRIBUTION not being cleared to compete at the moment, sources tell me all 5 members tested negative for COVID-19. However, the group's members each have to quarantine themselves for two weeks because they came into proximity with someone who tested positive."

WWE saw two scheduled matches for Sunday's show — WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross — scrapped due to reported COVID-19 reasons, though now of the wrestlers have come forward stating they've tested positive.

If the five main members of Retribution — T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), Mercedes Martinez and Mia Yim — are unable to appear on WWE television for the next few weeks, the faction might not reappear until the 2020 WWE Draft, scheduled for the Oct. 9 episode of SmackDown and the Oct. 12 edition of Raw.

While the group's masks and names have been panned on social media (and backstage, reportedly), the group has started to turn a corner by calling out critics on social media.

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

