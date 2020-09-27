T-BAR Roasts Eric Bischoff for Criticizing Retribution's Booking

✖

While the Retribution faction has been met with plenty of criticism and mockery over the past week, the highlight of the faction has unquestionably been T-BAR's (Dominik Dijakovic) antics on Twitter. He's been repeatedly quoting Tom Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises (proof that he's in on the joke everyone has been making since he debuted his new mask on Raw) and calling out anyone who has been poking fun at the group. One of his latest targets turned out to be Eric Bischoff, who went on the After 83 Weeks podcast this week and blast the faction's booking.

"I think it sucks," Bischoff said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? ... It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't."

T-Bar responded by bringing up how WCW went under as a promotion with Bischoff at the helm.

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

The former NXT star has also gone after the likes of Chris Jericho and CM Punk this week. He's also defended the success of the group based off the viewership for this week's Raw on YouTube.

Look, I’m done debating, you guys hate it? Don’t think we make sense? Cool. We are going to destroy @WWE anyway. We don’t care. Watch it or don’t. The end results will be the same for us. But you are all watching. Because we are #RETRIBUTION! pic.twitter.com/fOGa8NdEjM — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack and the rest of Retribution aren't booked for Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, though it is possible they show up anyway. The group made its in-ring debut on this week's Raw in a six-man tag match against The Hurt Business, which eventually broke down into a brawl between the faction and the Raw locker room.

Check out the full card for the show below: