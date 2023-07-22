WWE Reveals Official SummerSlam Poster

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and as the card starts to solidify, WWE has now revealed the official poster. The poster is headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, as they will battle it out in Tribal Combat during their one-on-one match, but they aren't the only WWE Superstars featured on the poster. The poster also features Bianca Belair, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and Logan Paul, all surrounding a vehicle in the middle beneath the larger portraits of Roman and Jey. You can find the new poster in the post below.

There are still several matches that are thought to be part of the event. Those include Drew McIntyre vs Gunther and Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus. Ricochet vs Logan Paul is also likely to be made official soon, though from the poster we already know Paul is a lock. As for The Bloodline, Paul Heyman recently gave his thoughts on Roman and who his ultimate challenge is, and for Heyman, it's not Jey Uso. It's also not Cody Rhodes or anyone else for that matter. For Heyman, Roman's greatest challenge is Roman.

The official #SummerSlam poster has arrived! ⤵️



"The Biggest Party of the Summer" @SummerSlam comes to @fordfield in Detroit LIVE on Saturday, August 5!



🎟️ TICKETS: https://t.co/dMdhQwemLy pic.twitter.com/0InWUjsXRB — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 22, 2023

"That's really Roman's greatest challenge in life is topping himself. The Roman Reigns of tomorrow has to be better than the Roman Reigns of today, and the Roman Reigns two days from now needs to be better than the Roman Reigns tomorrow. So the only true 'challenger' to Roman Reigns is himself, that he has to be constantly better; he can never truly peak because once he peaks, that's it, we've reached the apex, it's time to go do something else. But in challenging himself to be greater tomorrow than he is today ... then we are constantly evolving and 'The Tribal Chief' gets better and better,'" Heyman told the Pat McAfee show.

Then Heyman addressed The Usos not being part of The Bloodline anymore, specifically Jey Uso and if he would eventually return to the fold. "Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard. It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins."

"And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings," Heyman said.

You can find the official card for WWE SummerSlam below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Here are the rumored and expected matches for the SummerSlam card

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Rumored)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA (Rumored)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul (Yet to Be Confirmed)

WWE SummerSlam streams on Peacock at 8 PM EST on August 5th.