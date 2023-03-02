WWE Reveals Official WrestleMania 39 Poster

WWE has officially unveiled its WrestleMania 39 poster, and while it includes a host of WWE's biggest superstars, two superstars are clearly in the spotlight. The top half of the poster features Roman Reigns on the left side and Cody Rhodes on the right, as they will battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest wrestling event of the year. They aren't the only stars featured of course, as stars like Bianca Belair, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Becky Lynch, and more are also featured, and you can check out the full poster below.

Cena's spot on the poster confirms he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 39, and it is expected that he will be in some sort of match involving Austin Theory. Theory has mentioned Cena a time or two and there's been a lengthy rumor about a match between the two, so this could very well be where that happens.

Snoop Dogg is also featured on the poster, and this will likely tie in to his Laker-themed WWE Championship Title. There was a whole thing about how it was taken but eventually returned, and you've got to think that will come back around in some sort of story at WrestleMania. The full lineup of superstars includes The Miz, Charlotte, The Usos, Theory, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Asuka, Snoop, Belair, Lynch, Cena, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins.

If Rhodes does end up beating Reigns, he has teased he would love to bring back the classic Winged Eagle Championship Title. It's been a while since the WWE Championship had a major change to its design, and Rhodes doesn't say it will definitely happen if he does beat Reigns at WrestleMania either, but he does put it out there as a pipe dream and possibility.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design, some people like the Big Eagle (the Attitude Era design) but the Winged Eagle was for me. Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special, it's this walking billboard for the promotion, but it was just a pipe dream," Rhodes said.

"I post that and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot, I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. And if I'm able to make it to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi (Stadium) in Hollywood, if I'm able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I've said, have eluded my family up until now, it would just kind of be a fun...maybe it's just a pipedream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but maybe it'd be fun to say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle," Rhodes said.

Here's the current WrestleMania 39 card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Expected matches include:

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL

What do you think of the WrestleMania 39 lineup so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!