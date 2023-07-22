WWE Reveals Triple Threat Title Match at SummerSlam

WWE just revealed a major match for SummerSlam, and it will put Championship gold on the line. Over the past few weeks, chaos has surrounded the WWE Women's Championship, and that chaos has led to a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. Asuka will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against both Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, and it is going to be quite the challenge for Asuka to keep her Title as a result, especially with all the bad blood that has built between all three competitors over the past few weeks.

Both Flair and Belair have attempted to take Asuka on one-on-one for the Title, but in both cases, the other ended up interrupting or affecting the match in some way and costing the challenger the Championship. Then Flair and Belair even teamed up for a bit, as Belair accepted a challenge from Flair if she could win the Title back.

IYO SKY and Bayley ended up costing Belair that match, even with Flair helping Belair out a bit, and now Flair and Belair will get their chance at the Title when they take on Asuka at SummerSlam. It should be a great match, and another chapter played out during tonight's SmackDown.

SKY faced Flair in a one-on-one match with Bayley at ringside, and while Bayley did end up interfering at one point and helping SKY out, things went sideways later. After Shotzi's creepy video sent Bayley running to the back, SKY was left by herself in the ring with Flair. SKY still almost won the match a few times, but it was Flair who would get the pin and the win. Unfortutnely, Asuka then made her presence known.

Asuka came in the ring and slammed Flair down and locked in an armbar on Flair. Flair tried to break it up, but Asuka kept it locked in. Asuka did eventually release the hold, but the damage had already been done, so we'll have to wait and see if Flair is 100% when she shows up at SummerSlam.

This whole feud started when Asuka managed to get the blue mist into Belair's eyes at Night of Champions without the referee seeing it. Asuka pinned Belair as a result and became the new Champion, but Belair was owed a rematch ever since. That rematch hasn't been easy to come by though, and that only became more complicated when Flair showed up and put herself in the Title mix. Belair was quite upset at this, and went to Adam Pearce to fix it, but that didn't happen either.

That's what led to Belair buying a ticket to a match between Asuka and Flair, and Belair would end up getting involved. Then it happened again when Belair faced Asuka for the Title. Now both stars will have a shot at the Title, and it is one of several Title matches that will likely be included on the card.

Are you excited for the Triple Threat? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @mattaguilarcb!