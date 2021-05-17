Rey Mysterio Posts Heartfelt Tribute After Winning SmackDown Tag Titles With Dominik
Rey Mysterion and Dominik Mysterio made history at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night when the pair defeated The Dirty Dawgs in order to become the first father-son duo to win tag team championships in company history. Dominik, despite being attacked backstage by the champs during the kickoff show, managed to limp his way down and pick up the win by hitting a Frogsplash onto Robert Roode. Rey took to social media on Monday and posted a series of photos dedicated to his son growing up and following in his footsteps in the WWE.
Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son.— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) May 17, 2021
💙you all! #NewTagTeamChamps#GodIsGood🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fGYUWAdCmd
The pair said in an interview with ESPN last year that Dominik hopes to one day become a masked luchador himself with the name Prince Mysterio, an homage to Rey.
"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey said. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."
"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."
FIRST. TIME. EVER.@reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 make history as the first father-son #TagTeamChampions in WWE history! pic.twitter.com/WE7KPR3xrF— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below:
- Sheamus def. Ricochet (Kickoff)
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Dirty Dawgs
- Damian Priest def. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Cesaro