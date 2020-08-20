Rey Mysterio Wants Dominik Mysterio to Become a Masked Luchador, Take on New Name

Dominik Mysterio, the son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, will make his in-ring debut for WWE this weekend at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in a Street Fight against Seth Rollins. Dominik has been popping up alongside his father for a couple of years now, though many fans have wondered if he'll don a lucha mask and continue his family's proud lineage. In a new interview with ESPN this week the pair confirmed those plans are in the works, and that Dominik will take on the role of Prince Mysterio when the time is right.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

The mask has reportedly already been designed, though Dominik doesn't plan on debuting it at SummerSlam (despite some teases on social media).

Dominik has been training under his father along with Konnan, Lance Storm and Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal.

"I always wanted to give it a shot and just jump in the ring and see how I felt," Dominik said. "As soon as I stepped in there, it was a different feeling. I loved it, man. I couldn't let it go at that point."

"I spotted right away that he was picking it up pretty fast," Rey said. "Not only myself, but Konnan as well. He would tell me pretty much every other third roll or third bump, 'Man, he's a natural, bro. He's picking it up really fast.' It's something that really surprised us, and didn't, because he's been around it from the outside. He's been seeing this his whole life, but to be in there is completely different."

Check out the full card for SummerSlam below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.