Photos: Rey Mysterio Shows Off New Eyepatch Masks While Selling Pandemic Face Masks

Rey Mysterio hasn't been seen on WWE television since Seth Rollins drove his right eye into the corner of a set of steel steps on Raw a few weeks back. And while he's expected to appear on Raw this week for a "retirement ceremony," it looks like the luchador legend has already changed up his look. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram on Monday to show off a new set of protective face masks themed around his iconic mask design. But a closer look at the photos shows he's got two new designs for his lucha mask, one with an eye patch and another with what appears to be metal protective covering.

Check out the photos below and see for yourself.

While contradicting reports of Mysterio leaving WWE have been floating around online recently, most fans don't believe his segment on Raw will actually feature his retirement.

The Grand Slam Champion stated in an interview with BT Sport back in February that he doesn't feel like retiring quite yet. In separate interviews he's also talked about wanting to be apart of his son Dominick's WWE debut before hanging up his boots.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," Mysterio said. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

Here's the lineup for this week's Raw as of now:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. TBA

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Rey Mysterio's "Retirement Ceremony" (hosted by Seth Rollins)

And here's the card for WWE's Backlash pay-per-view as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.