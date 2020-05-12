Seth Rollins Goes Berzerk on WWE Raw, Attacks Rey Mysterio's Eye

✖

Hours after Becky Lynch announced that she and he were expecting their first child, Seth Rollins snapped on Monday Night Raw and viciously attacked Rey Mysterio. Ahead of a tag team match involving Rollins, Murphy, Mysterio and Aleister Black, the lucha libre legend tried to congratulate Rollins on the big news backstage. But Rollins, clearly looking disheveled, gave no response. He stood on the apron throughout the tag match in a catatonic state, leaving Murphy to fend for himself. Then just as Mysterio was about to hit 619 Rollins grabbed his legs and tossed him of the apron, causing a disqualification (no idea why).

Rollins then jabbed one of his fingers in Mysterio's eyes, causing him to cry out in pain. In a frenzy Rollins took the former world champion up against the steel steps and drove his right eye into one of the corners.

Mysterio had to be unmasked by a team of doctors and helped to the back. Rollins, having snapped out of whatever trance he was in, tried to apologize only for Black and Murphy to start brawling again.

Mysterio's eye injury comes just one night after he was tossed off the roof of WWE Headquarters during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match (he got better).

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

