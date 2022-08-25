WWE's Rey Mysterio and The Miz Appearing on Family Feud

A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.

Team Mysterio will consist of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, son Dominik Mysterio, daughter Aalyah Gutierrez, and friend Daniel Mallory. Meanwhile Team Miz will include Miz, mother Barbara Pappas, father George Mizanin, mother-in-law Marjolaine Martin, and cousin Don Mizanin. Miz and Rey have faced each other in the ring before, but this will be a whole new ballgame.

(Photo: ABC)

In addition to Team Mysterio vs Team Miz, the episode will also feature a second match-up featuring two sports greats from the worlds of Baseball and Football. That match will feature former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and MLB star Orel Hershiser. Team Kurt Warner will be playing for Treasure House and will include Kurt, wife Brenda Warner, daughter Jesse Stanton, son Kade Warner, and Jada Warner. Meanwhile, Team Orel Hershiser will be playing for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and will feature Orel, wife Dana Hershiser, Sloane Suddeth, Spencer Suddeth, and Jordan Hershiser.

Miz recently delivered stellar matches involving Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, huge names and huge fans of WWE who were new to actually being in the ring. He's shown time and time again that he excels at bringing out the best in them, and he enjoys pushing them to be the absolute best.

"My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work. What the fans paid to see is, 'is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?' And I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it's positive or negative. So I'm going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will and the athletic ability do it," Miz said.