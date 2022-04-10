The Miz on Wrestling With Celebrities Like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny in WWE

WWE’s The Miz has been heavily involved in celebrity appearances over the past two WrestleManias, facing Bad Bunny in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 and teaming with Logan Paul at this year’s WrestleMania 38. Miz was directly involved in training Paul for their tag team match against The Mysterios and spoke with The Detroit News about what his goals are every time a celebrity steps inside the squared circle. Miz wound up betraying Paul at the end of their tag match, potentially setting up a future bout with Paul working as the babyface.

“My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work. What the fans paid to see is, ‘is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?’ And I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it’s positive or negative. So I’m going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will and the athletic ability do it,” Miz said.

Miz also talked about what his future plans are with the WWE. He was tied with Kofi Kingston for holding the most championships in the 2010s and in recent years has worked everything from babyface to cowardly heel to even the WWE Champion for a little over a week.

“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere,” Miz said. “I’m the person that they’re like, ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold.”

WWE has already announced that Miz will be taking on Cody Rhodes on this week’s Monday Night Raw, marking the first match for “The American Nightmare” since his return to WWE at WrestleMania. The pair have previously been involved in 57 matches together in some form or fashion with the last one being the seven-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. The two have not had a televised singles match since the June 10, 2013 episode of Raw, which Miz won in a little over two minutes.