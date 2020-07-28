Ric Flair Gives an Update on His Wife's COVID-19 Case

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair broke the news in an interview with The New York Post last week that his wife, Wendy Barlow, had tested positive for COVID-19. "The Nature Boy" explained at the time, "My wife does [have the virus]... we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick," then added that he had still not tested positive. In a new interview with Booker T this week, Flair gave an update saying Barlow was feeling much better.

"She's doing great, much better," Flair said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Not 100% but she's doing much better. It's been over three weeks now, it was a nightmare. All of a sudden, it just came on her, and of course, you backtrack and figure out where it came from. She was real sick. I had to take her to the hospital twice for IV once and then just to make sure she was okay. You never know. They released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours. You can't be careful enough."

In previous interviews Flair has defended appearing at the WWE Performance Center multiple times despite the pandemic hitting numerous WWE employees and wrestlers.

"The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible," Flair told Wrestling Inc. last month. "The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on."

"I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level," he added. "I was tired of hearing the bulls. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody's life is at the best possible place while they're there for the event."

Flair even addressed people within the PC testing positive, saying, "I went back the next day. Of course I would. And I've got a pre-existing condition and I'm in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store."

Flair was absent for this week's Raw, where Randy Orton officially challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He closed out the episode by nailing the champ with an RKO.

