Ric Flair Defends Appearing on WWE Television During the Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic has been met with its fair share of criticism over the past few months. But lately one of the loudest complaints from fans has been bringing Ric Flair into the Performance Center for multiple segments on Monday Night Raw. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is 71-years-old, has a heart condition and nearly died of medical problems back in 2017, all of which puts him at risk if he were to contract COVID-19. However, in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Flair defended WWE's decision to book him for the shows.

"The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible," Flair said. "The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on."

"I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level," he added. "I was tired of hearing the bulls. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody's life is at the best possible place while they're there for the event."

Flair said he was back in the Performance Center a day after the latest news of positive cases within the PC dropped.

"I went back the next day," Flair said. "Of course I would. And I've got a pre-existing condition and I'm in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store."

During the same interview, Flair was asked about the possibility of AEW reviving The Four Horsemen faction.

"I'd be for it. No matter who does it or how it's done, it's attributed to us," Flair said. "To this day, I'll see Arn and we'll do a signing now and then and the whole joint walks around with their four fingers up, to this day. If we're together for a signing, and even if we're on different sides of the world, the people that come back and forth to get a signature or picture, they're all doing the same thing.

"But I tell him, just imagine if we had been in the era of marketing? Or if we had been working with WWE who knew and knows how to market? The marketing, in some cases, can make you bigger and better than you are," he added. "I don't like to see that but it does exist. But I'm happy for all the money that everybody makes because they earn it. They're earning it right now despite the health issues. So, I'm happy to see them all making money for the Four Horsemen or whatever. Guys like Arn and, I hope, myself and Tully and Barry will always have a place. And of course the infamous JJ Dillon [laughs]."

