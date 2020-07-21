Ric Flair's Wife Wendy Barlow Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says He Doesn't Have the Virus

✖

Ric Flair revealed in a new interview with The New York Post that his wife, Wendy Barlow, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Flair explained, "My wife does [have the virus]... we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick." "The Nature Boy" also said he has gotten tested for the virus but he does not have it as of now. The Post reached out to the WWE Hall of Famer after he was spotted out in public making a Starbucks run without a mask on. Between his age (71) and his pre-existing conditions, Flair is at a higher risk for COVID-19.

Flair has been appearing on WWE television on a weekly basis over the past month while managing Randy Orton in his new run as "The Legend Killer." He's even defended his decision to work in interviews.

"The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible," Flair told Wrestling Inc. "The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on."

"I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level," he added. "I was tired of hearing the bulls. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody's life is at the best possible place while they're there for the event."

On the subject of positive cases getting discovered inside the PC, Flair said, "I went back the next day. Of course I would. And I've got a pre-existing condition and I'm in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store."

Flair has even joked about competing for the WWE 24/7 Championship while he's in the Performance Center.

"I keep wanting them to let me wrestle R-Truth for the 24/7 Title," Flair told Busted Open Radio. "l I'm getting to the level where I'm comfortable. I'm like, 'Can I just get into character one time?' Talking generically is killing me. When you don't do it, you've got to practice, and you get overwhelmed in terms of the points you have to make in terms of the pay-per-view and the people, I've always struggled with that."

