WWE’s Roman Reigns to Appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

WWE’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is a force to be reckoned with inside the ring, but he’s also just as big time in the world of television, and he’ll be commanding the spotlight later tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The leader of The Bloodline will be sitting down with Fallon during tonight’s episode, and their conversation will kick off at 11:35 PM EST. As for what they talk about, well, you know WrestleMania is going to be a main topic of discussion, and that means you have to mention the always volatile Brock Lesnar as well. Does that mean Lesnar shows up?

That remains to be seen, but it will definitely be entertaining regardless, as Paul Heyman is accompanying Reigns, and Reigns released a video saying that Fallon will acknowledge him as the greatest guest in the history of the Tonight Show. You can watch that full video below.

Reigns has been rolling over SmackDown for quite some time and looks to cement his legacy again at WrestleMania 38, where he will face Lesnar in a Title vs Title match. The winner will take both Titles and unify them, though how that happens (or if) remains to be seen.

If Reigns wins, it will be interesting to see who WWE brings up to face him next, as Lesnar has been his on and off foe for the past few months after Reigns faced John Cena. Could his next program be against The Rock? There have been plenty of rumors, but nothing truly substantial as of yet regarding The Rock’s return, so who knows. There are plenty who would love to see that happen though, and you know WWE is included in that category.

A Rock vs Reigns feud would be one hell of a main event at WrestleMania 39, so fingers crossed it happens. First though is WrestleMania 38, and you can tune in to all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you hope to see from Reigns on The Tonight Show? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!