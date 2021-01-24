Roman Reigns Compares His Spear to Goldberg's Version

✖

Roman Reigns sat down with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin earlier this week for an interview, where he was asked to break down the finer points of his finisher — the Spear. Reigns is far from the first big name in WWE to use the move, but he is credited with having one of the best-looking versions. So much so that when Reigns was originally booked to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, part of the build-up centered around who had the better Spear.

"There's always this debate to the spear," Reigns said. "'Well, you don't do it like Goldberg,' and like .... that's 'cause I'm a really good performer. I do it like I do it. So, I do a launch and make it very aesthetic. I'm not on the gridiron. If I want to push somebody's organs through their spine, I can do that. There's no problem. Easy. 6'3, 265, I'll run through your ass. But, I try to launch it and make it look as Superman-esque as possible, like you're flying, darting through the air."

Reigns also went through his favorite spears, bringing up when he nailed Rusev at the 2016 SummerSlam event, as well as his least favorite (bouncing off Big Show, the finish to his match with AJ Styles at Payback 2016).

When Goldberg called out Reigns back in December on The Bump, he brought up the Spear comparison.

"Oh I would say that is one of the most mild understatement that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago," Goldberg said when asked if there was unfinished business between the two. "And he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let's be perfectly honest, I'm the dude that delivers the Spear and I don't think he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Who do you think has the better Spear — Reigns or Goldberg?

Both men will be involved in the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 31. Reigns will defend his Universal title in a Last Man Standing Match against Kevin Owens, while Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship (a title the WWE Hall of Famer has never held).