Roman Reigns Thinks His Dream Match With The Rock Should Happen at WrestleMania 39

The idea of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepping back inside of a WWE ring for a match with Roman Reigns has been around for several years. But fan speculation that the match might actually happen skyrocketed multiple times last year. WrestleMania 37 was originally announced for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California early in the year, and Reigns took the opportunity during a media scrum to call out his cousin.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in.," Reigns said. "A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

Then in August Reigns returned from a hiatus to unveil his new heel persona, "The Tribal Chief," in which he repeatedly stated that he was at "The Head of the Table" for his entire family. Many fans assumed this idea would eventually bring Johnson out of retirement to stake his claim for that spot. Johnson even admitted in an interview that he'd happily come back for one more match around the same time as Reigns' return.

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," Johnson said at the time. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

In a new interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin, a portion of which was released online on Wednesday, Reigns was once again asked about the subject. Now that the plans for WrestleMania (this year's event will now take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa), he believes the match should be held off until WrestleMania 39 when it finally takes place at SoFi Stadium.

"We'll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39, and I think it just makes sense," Reigns said. "... He's the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made."

