Roman Reigns Looks Absolutely Ripped in Latest Instagram Post

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since March, explaining in numerous interviews that he doesn't want to put his growing family at risk by repeatedly traveling to the WWE Performance Center amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, from the looks of his latest Instagram post, his WWE absence hasn't prevented him from hitting the gym every day. Reigns looks positively jacked in his latest post, showing off a shoulder workout before flexing. Reigns' post was uploaded on Saturday, and by Sunday morning "The Big Dog" had more than 600,000 likes.

Even his cousin Dwayne Johnson was impressed. The Hobbs & Shaw star wrote, "This post makes me very proud! I know that gym is wired for amazing sound, so turn some MF'n music on!!!"

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Reigns further elaborated on his decision to step away just before WrestleMania 36 before praising how WWE has handled the situation.

The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about," Reigns explained. "The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

"But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company just since I was a little boy," he added. "That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

