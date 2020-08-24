Roman Reigns Posts First Message After Returning at WWE SummerSlam

✖

Roman Reigns made his surprise return to WWE television in the closing moments of the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday night. The main event ended with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hitting Braun Strowman on the exposed ring floorboards with Sister Abigail to win his second Universal Championship. However the moment he stood up Reigns appeared and blasted him with a Spear. He then grabbed a chair from ringside and started blasting Strowman in the back, saying that he wasn't really a monster without him. He rolled back into the ring, speared Wyatt again and posed with the Universal Championship as the show went off the air.

Reigns took to Instagram shortly after the show ended to post his first return message, parroting the show's tagline, "You'll Never See It Coming." Reigns had not been on WWE television since mid-March, opting to step away from WWE programming due to the coronavirus pandemic and the risk it posed for his growing family. There's no word yet on why Reigns decided to make his return now, though it's possible WWE's move out of the Performance Center to the Amway Center in Orlando could have helped ease his concern.

Reigns took to Instagram days after the news first broke to explain why he was opting out of a Universal Championship match with Goldberg at WrestleMania.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call em, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said. And it's funny because for years now, years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania! We don't want you in it!' Ya know what I mean? There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a 'coward.' I'm a 'sissy.' A lot of different things that I am now. But you don't know the whole story.

"All you know is what you think," he continued. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

He then gave more details in later interviews.

"The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about," Reigns told The Hundu. "The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

"But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company just since I was a little boy," he added. "That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

