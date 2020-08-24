WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Roman Reigns Return at WWE SummerSlam
The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view ended in shocking fashion, as Roman Reigns arrived after being absent for months and viciously attacked both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He posed with the Universal Championship as the show went off the air, leaving fans both excited and a little bit confused. Was Reigns finally a heel given how he acted during the segment? Or was this just WWE's way of reintroducing him by having him demolish SmackDown's two biggest monsters? Either way, fans will get their answers soon enough.
Reigns was originally booked to face (and beat) Goldberg for the Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 36. However he opted to step away from WWE shortly before the event due to the coronavirus pandemic and the potential risk it could have on his growing family.
What did you think of Reigns' return? Sound off in the comments!
View this post on Instagram
Jacked!
DUDE Roman Reigns looked JACKED!!!! pic.twitter.com/aeXY1hz2Qb— Bcaz (@Bcazboy) August 24, 2020
THAT BOY IS JACKED !!!! ROMAN REIGNS IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER— Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 24, 2020
New Teeth
Look at those veneers Roman Reigns got while he was gone! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/zpgpBGHpUt— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) August 24, 2020
roman reigns new teeth pic.twitter.com/17oM66jOeb— chocolate starfish (@Khristen) August 24, 2020
Heelish?
Heel Roman Reigns?! I’ve been waiting for this for such a long time! Hopefully this leads him to the universal title. He definitely deserves to be back on top! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CyRM63Y6JK— Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) August 24, 2020
WAIT IS ROMAN REIGNS A HEEL NOW?! YESSS!!!! #UniversalTitle #SummerSlam— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 24, 2020
I may be crazy but that definitely felt like a heel turn for Roman Reigns! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WgF1vGVMKf— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) August 24, 2020
From The Man Himself
You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/potOMXGs9S— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2020
Oh?
Roman and Seth both heel- pic.twitter.com/DhQCJHGAlx— 𝖇𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖊𝖘𝖙 (@_lmaohannah) August 24, 2020
Attitude and Fire
My guy Roman Reigns is back and he was showing ALL KINDS of fire and attitude.
Even the little way he subtly intimidated the people at ringside... #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/s9EEGpraVU— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 24, 2020
No Good Options
Otis now having to cash-in on either Braun, Bray or Reigns:pic.twitter.com/tl2M9OipM5— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) August 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.