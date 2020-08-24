WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Roman Reigns Return at WWE SummerSlam

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view ended in shocking fashion, as Roman Reigns arrived after being absent for months and viciously attacked both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He posed with the Universal Championship as the show went off the air, leaving fans both excited and a little bit confused. Was Reigns finally a heel given how he acted during the segment? Or was this just WWE's way of reintroducing him by having him demolish SmackDown's two biggest monsters? Either way, fans will get their answers soon enough.

Reigns was originally booked to face (and beat) Goldberg for the Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 36. However he opted to step away from WWE shortly before the event due to the coronavirus pandemic and the potential risk it could have on his growing family.

