Roman Reigns Responds to Rey Mysterio's WWE SmackDown Attack

Roman Reigns closed out SmackDown for the second week in a row by decimating Rey & Dominik Mysterio on Friday. The former WWE Champion began the final segment of the show by calling out "The Tribal Chief" for choking out Dominik the week prior, prompting Reigns to enter the ring. Mysterio then challenged him to a match inside Hell in a Cell, then began whacking him with a kendo stick before the champ had the chance to respond. Both Rey and a returning Dominik got a few good shots in on "The Head of The Table" before he battered the pair.

"For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down," Reigns tweeted on Sunday. "Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly."

Paul Heyman appeared on Talking Smack the following morning to accept Mysterio's challenge —"We have a legend. The greatest luchador of all time. And I warned him, on this very show, sitting in this very chair, looking into this very camera, last week. I begged Rey Mysterio, and I'm not a begging man. I pleaded with Rey Mysterio. I fought back my own tears. 'Don't do it. Don't come after Roman Reigns.' An aggrieved father, mourning over the beating that his son took at the hands of the tribal chief, the head of the table, the undisputed, uncontroverted Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Now, Rey Mysterio wants his revenge on Father's Day. Oh my god! You can't write it any better than this, even if you work on Monday Night Raw. Rey Mysterio coming for revenge against Roman Reigns on Father's Day locked inside Hell in a Cell. And just for the simple fact that that is a hook, that is a lure, that is a seduction, that will entice anyone to understand I get this story and I want to see it go down.

"As special counsel to the tribal chief, the Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, I, Paul Heyman, hereby inform the public that I am authorized to accept Rey Mysterio's challenge against Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell," he continued. "And that's bad news for Rey Mysterio. Because you are not stepping into Hell in a Cell with just a defending champion. You're stepping into Hell in a Cell against the monarch of the mat, the gracious god of the grappling game, the tastemaker for the island of relevancy, the savage Samoan sadist, the devil himself. Inside Hell in a Cell, you're stepping into the demonic structure with Roman Reigns."

