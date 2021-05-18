Roman Reigns Taunts Rest of WWE Roster After Latest Universal Championship Defense

✖

Roman Reigns once again stood triumphantly as WWE Universal Champion at the end of Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash event. After noticing WWE put up a Twitter poll asking fans who had the best match at the show, "The Tribal Chief" opted to call out the rest of the roster, saying, "I don't need stunts or gimmicks. I am every bit of this art form. 30 min inside the ropes.. No crowd, no problem. Head and shoulders above everyone else and that's being generous!! THEE MAIN EVENT. #TakeItFromMe"

Reigns put on an outstanding match with Cesaro in the show's main event, forcing "The Swiss Superman" to pass out after locking in a Guillotine choke.

On Monday Reigns released another "cardio promo," this time calling out Jimmy Uso for a confrontation on this week's SmackDown.

"Show up and win. Show up and win, that's what I did. It's because of moments like right now, already putting in the work," Reigns began. "I'm special, man, I'm the best generational talent. I'm that transcendent landmark where the old school meets the new school, you know what I'm saying? There ain't nobody like me in the whole world, in all of entertainment, sports entertainment. There ain't nobody like me. And I told you, like the majority of my opponents, I respected that man Cesaro. I respect that man. I said he's one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers in the whole world. So, what did I do? I beat him at his own game.

"And we live in a world of negativity, of haters," he continued. "They never bother me. They're never a problem for me, but they are a problem for my opponents. Cesaro might have had a chance last night if my own blood wasn't hating on me, wasn't doubting me. It's all motivation to me. When you get it all the time, it motivates you to do the work, but when it's within your bloodline, within your family, it hits way harder. And I had to go out there and show them. So Jimmy! Jim. Don't text me, don't call me, don't FaceTime me, don't tell your brother to text me, don't hit me up on the group chat. We're gonna have to talk about this one, but we'll do it on my show. Friday night. My SmackDown. Have a good week, Uce. I'll see you in a few,"