Roman Reigns Reflects on WrestleMania Backlash Win, Calls Out Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns was once again victorious at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday, forcing Cesaro to pass out via his Guillotine submission in the show's main event. Reigns opted not to answer any questions in the post-match interview, instead opting to upload another promo while at the gym the following morning. "The Tribal Chief" this off by saying he has a tremendous amount of respect for "The Swiss Superman," before calling out Jimmy Uso to speak with him on this week's SmackDown.

"Show up and win. Show up and win, that's what I did. It's because of moments like right now, already putting in the work," Reigns began. "I'm special, man, I'm the best generational talent. I'm that transcendent landmark where the old school meets the new school, you know what I'm saying? There ain't nobody like me in the whole world, in all of entertainment, sports entertainment. There ain't nobody like me. And I told you, like the majority of my opponents, I respected that man Cesaro. I respect that man. I said he's one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers in the whole world. So, what did I do? I beat him at his own game.

"And we live in a world of negativity, of haters," he continued. "They never bother me. They're never a problem for me, but they are a problem for my opponents. Cesaro might have had a chance last night if my own blood wasn't hating on me, wasn't doubting me. It's all motivation to me. When you get it all the time, it motivates you to do the work, but when it's within your bloodline, within your family, it hits way harder. And I had to go out there and show them. So Jimmy! Jim. Don't text me, don't call me, don't FaceTime me, don't tell your brother to text me, don't hit me up on the group chat. We're gonna have to talk about this one, but we'll do it on my show. Friday night. My SmackDown. Have a good week, Uce. I'll see you in a few,"

Jimmy Uso returned to television several weeks back and, unlike his brother Jey, hasn't forgiven Roman for what he did last year at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view when Roman attacked Jimmy in order to force Jey to surrender their I Quit Hell in a Cell match.