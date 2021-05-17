WWE Fans Loved WrestleMania Backlash's Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Main Event

WWE fans loved Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WrestleMania Backlash main event! WrestleMania Backlash had quite a lot going for it heading in as the pay-per-view event had lots to break down following the events of WrestleMania 37. One of the biggest surprises going in, however, was how Cesaro was able to take his victory over Seth Rollins at the event to getting a contender spot in the main event match of WrestleMania Backlash against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As many Cesaro fans had hoped, the main event delivered.

It might not have been the result many WWE fans had been hoping for as Cesaro ultimately did lose against Roman Reigns, but he put up a major fight. Not only was Roman Reigns forced to fight a clean match and get that decisive victory, but he was pushed further physically than he had been in quite a while as Cesaro continued to pull off huge feats of athleticism.

Read on to see what fans are saying about WrestleMania Backlash's main event, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below: