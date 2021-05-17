WWE Fans Loved WrestleMania Backlash's Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Main Event
WWE fans loved Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WrestleMania Backlash main event! WrestleMania Backlash had quite a lot going for it heading in as the pay-per-view event had lots to break down following the events of WrestleMania 37. One of the biggest surprises going in, however, was how Cesaro was able to take his victory over Seth Rollins at the event to getting a contender spot in the main event match of WrestleMania Backlash against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As many Cesaro fans had hoped, the main event delivered.
It might not have been the result many WWE fans had been hoping for as Cesaro ultimately did lose against Roman Reigns, but he put up a major fight. Not only was Roman Reigns forced to fight a clean match and get that decisive victory, but he was pushed further physically than he had been in quite a while as Cesaro continued to pull off huge feats of athleticism.
BACK AND FORTH we go as @WWECesaro and @WWERomanReigns duke it out for the #UniversalTitle at #WMBacklash!
Stream on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/RsfCdPBh3U pic.twitter.com/N2sDuXU0fy— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021
Read on to see what fans are saying about WrestleMania Backlash's main event, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below:
- Sheamus def. Ricochet (Kickoff)
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio def. The Dirty Dawgs
- Damian Priest def. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro
Awesome Match!
Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro should be an awesome match!! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/bBJxknitlh— Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian1) May 17, 2021
Five Stars!
#WMBacklash Star Ratings
Damien Priest vs Miz ⭐⭐
Mysterios Vs Dirty Dogs ⭐⭐⭐
Bayley vs Bianca ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Rhea vs Charlotte vs Asuka ⭐⭐
Bobby vs Drew Vs Braun ⭐⭐⭐
Roman vs Cesaro ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/LrRrvupQ4k— Stevenwwefan98 fan (@stevenwwefan98) May 17, 2021
"One Hell of a Match!"
Roman locking in the Guillotine then CESARO powering out and body slamming him but Roman never let go of the Guillotine
THIS WAS ONE HELL OF A MATCH 🙌🏾
Acknowledge your TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/a76kYSPb1j— Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) May 17, 2021
Hope That's Not the End for Cesaro...
I hope that’s not the end of Cesaro in the world title picture. He’s a man against the world right now and could be set up to do something special. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/5mGuQpy0T7— Tights & Fights The #MaxFunDrive Wrestling Podcast (@TightsFights) May 17, 2021
He Deserves it!
No guts be wwe. Cesaro deserves the championship. #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/jQ0Qb0crOl— bsir (@bsir2021) May 17, 2021
A New Main Event Contender!
Damn. Cesaro showed everyone exactly why he deserves to be in the main event! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/P9iu6M0o7T— Book It Vince! (@BookItVincePod) May 17, 2021
"Match of the Night"
God what a match! Excellent. Cesaro's strength is out of this world. Never stops impressing me. Match of the night, hands down. 👏🏻 #WMBacklash— Winter ❄ (@Winter4689) May 17, 2021
Great From Top to Bottom!
A great #WWE PPV from top to bottom... #WMBacklash— Ryan #AbreuHOF (@Fishpot22) May 17, 2021
"Incredible Match"
#WMBacklash @WWECesaro proved tonight win lose or draw that he belongs in the main event picture. Hopefully this is just the beginning of the real Cesaro. Incredible match.— Aaron spencer (@aspencer1999) May 17, 2021
The Ride Ain't Over Yet!
I hope the story is Cesaro takes care of Rollins over the next few weeks, maybe finish it at Hell In A Cell. Then he gets back on track for Reigns at Summerslam. Let's f'n go #CesaroSection this ride ain't over yet #WMBacklash #WWE #UniversalTitle— E.G. (@TheGreenyTea) May 17, 2021