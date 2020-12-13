The Rock Agrees With Arn Anderson About Why a Match With Roman Reigns Shouldn't Be at WrestleMania 37

✖

Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is at the top of many lists when it comes to WrestleMania 37 dream matches. But despite the speculation surrounding the match and the recent comments made by both men, the latest reports of WrestleMania's card say the match won't be happening. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was asked about the possible match during his ARN podcast this week, and the AEW manager argued that it makes no sense to have the match while the COVID-19 pandemic prevents WWE from running a sold-out stadium.

"I'm sure he's a kind enough individual," Anderson said of Johnson being willing to put Reigns over (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I'm sure he is a team player. He is also the biggest movie star in the world. If you think he's going to go and battle Roman in front of no people, you're out of your mind. People's champion is not just a moniker. That's what he does. He has a maestro stick and he moves the audience whichever way he wants, back and forth just like all the great ones did. I hate to say it but I have to tell you, WrestleMania without people is a tough sell because it's still all the same talent and all the same matches and without those 100,000 people to determine how you feel about what you are watching, it's a different animal."

Johnson took note of Anderson's comments on Twitter.

Double A! Smart insight here! Always enjoyed working with him. (and thank you for blessing my spine buster, brother 😊🙏🏾💪🏾) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2020

Johnson first gave fans hope that the match would happen while speaking with Hiram Garcia, his former brother-in-law, back in September.

"A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," Johnson said.

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," he then said before imitating how the feud would be booked. "'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he added. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."