Watch: The Rock Says He'd Be Honored to Have a WWE WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns

Even though Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is busy being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, fans have speculated for years about when "The People's Champ" will return to WWE to face his cousin Roman Reigns, ideally at a WrestleMania event. Reigns has been asked about the match numerous times, but in a new video with Hiram Garcia Johnson gave his two cents on what the match would look like. Johnson has not wrestled an actual match since WrestleMania 29 against John Cena, while Reigns is currently dominating the Friday Night SmackDown roster as WWE Universal Champion.

"A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," he said. "In terms of box-office draw..."

Garcia then joked about who would go over if that match happened.

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," Johnson said before imitiating how the feud would be booked. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he said. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Reigns returned from absence at SummerSlam and quickly turned heel, aligning himself with Paul Heyman. He then quickly won back the Universal Championship at Payback against both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, making himself a five-time world champion.

"The Big Dog" was asked about the match back in February when WWE announced WrestleMania 37 would be taking place at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles in March 2021.

"If there's a stadium — hey, DJ, check it out [points at the unfinished field behind him]," Reigns said. "You know everyone's always dream match, me and him.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

