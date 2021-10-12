Latest Update on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Oct. 21. But if recent reports are to be believed this won’t be the last time these two collide in the near future, nor is Reigns in any danger of his 400+ day reign as champion ending anytime soon. The first report, via the Wrestling Observer, states that WWE intends on letting the feud continue past their latest encounter in Saudi Arabia. The outlet has previously mentioned that Lesnar/Reigns could once again be the main event of WrestleMania if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to compete.

WrestlingNews.co then dropped a major report on Monday. On top of stating that Reigns is currently leading the WWE in merchandise (and on the same level as John Cena despite being a heel), the outlet reported WWE doesn’t plan on letting Reigns drop the title at any point in 2021. It was then noted that Lesnar isn’t expected to wrestle again after Crown Jewel until the Royal Rumble pay-per-view next January in St. Louis.

What do you think of WWE’s plans for both “The Tribal Chief” and “The Beast?” Let us know down in the comments, and check out the card for Crown Jewel below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Sami Zayn/Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal/Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega/Carmella vs. Shayna Baszler/Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

