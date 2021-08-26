Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

✖

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.

"It's really just to put themselves in the conversation with me, to amplify everything, but there ain't really anybody out there that can compete with what we're doing," he added. "Between me and my cousins, the wise man, we come together and we're putting together greatness right now. We're raising the bar and lifting the standard, and I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else, in this industry, they want to be a part of that."

Reigns and "The Beast" have history that stretches back over half a decade. The pair first clashed at WrestleMania 31 over the WWE Championship in Reigns' first push to the main event. Then in 2018 the two squared off three times — at WrestleMania 34 (Lesnar won), at The Greatest Royal Rumble (Lesnar won a Steel Cage bout) and at SummerSlam 2018 (Reigns won, ending Lesnar's record-setting reign as Universal Champion). Prior to Saturday, Lesnar had been gone from the WWE since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

