Roman Reigns Gets Snubbed at the WWE Slammy Awards, Has the Perfect Response

The 2020 WWE Slammy Awards took place on Wednesday morning, as 18 awards were passed out for accomplishments made by WWE stars over the past year. Some of the awards were determined by fan voting, while others were selected by WWE itself. Despite returning at SummerSlam, introducing a heel persona fans had been begging to see for years, winning the Universal Championship and putting on two Match of the Year contenders, Roman Reigns didn't receive a single award despite being nominated five times.

"The Tribal Chief" took notice of the snub, and had the perfect response on Twitter — "When you're are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don't need participation awards."

When you’re are the highest paid/most decorated Superstar in the business. You don’t need participation awards. https://t.co/qy5KNAHxu0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre thanked fans for picking up two wins.

What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfbxEWqQm9 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 23, 2020

Do you think Reigns should have picked up at least one victory? Or did WWE and its fans get it right with its winner? Let us know what you think down in the comments.

Here's the full list of winners from the Slammys: