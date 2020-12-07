WWE Releases Full Nominations List for 2020 Slammy Awards

✖

The WWE quietly announced last week that the Slammy Awards would be making their return for the first time since 2015 later this month. On Monday WWE.com released more details, revealing that half of awards will be determined by fan vote ahead of the award ceremony on Dec. 23 (airing via the WWE Network and social media platforms). There are 10 awards listed for this year and while some have a few funny nominations (Lana vs. Announcer Tables is up for rivalry of the year) there aren't any comedic awards like "LOL Moment of the Year" or "Beard of the Year" from previous installments.

Check out the full list of nominations fans can vote on below. WWE.com has already opened up the polls for nominating, which you can see here. The polls close on Dec. 11.

Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre, Roma Reigns, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year: The Boneyard Math, The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw, Nov. 16), Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever), Men's Royal Rumble Match, AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (SmackDown, June 12), Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell I Quit Match), Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell), AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder Match), Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Survivor Series), Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Royal Rumble)

Rivalry of the Year: Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterios, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. "The World," Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of The Year: Golden Role Models, New Day, Street Profits, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Golden Role Models, New Day, Street Profits, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro Return of the Year: Edge, Roman Reigns, MVP, Goldberg, Sami Zayn

Here are the remaining categories, in which the winners will be determined by the company: