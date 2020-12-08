Watch: Ronda Rousey Releases New Video of Wrestling Training for WWE Comeback

✖

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 35, but the teases that she'll be back inside of a WWE ring soon continue to pop up online. The former Raw Women's Champion uploaded a new video to YouTube this week, showing off her training with Teal Piper (daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper). She starts off the video by saying the Los Angeles gym she originally trained at had been shut down due to COVID, and now she was working with Piper on the basics.

"She's just getting back into training, kind of learning the basic," Rousey said. "I never even learned the basics, they were just like 'f—in WrestleMania, go!'"

Shortly after losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, Rousey announced she would be taking time off in order to start a family with her husband Travis Browne (though no pregnancy announcement was ever made). Photos of her training started popping up on social media over the summer.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out," Triple H told TMZ about Rousey back in May. "But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"

"We still have a great relationship on everything and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]," he added.

Rousey has made a number of controversial comments during her hiatus, outright calling fans ungrateful for how they reacted to her during the latter half of her 2017-19 run. She indicated in an interview with Steve-O earlier this year that she has no intention of returning full-time again.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”